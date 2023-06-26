Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend Makes Vow From His Bedside Following Surgery: ‘Not Leaving This Spot’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders’ girlfriend Tracey Edmonds plans on staying by his side until the Colorado coach is out of the hospital.

The former NFL superstar turned college coach had to have surgery Friday to fix blood clotting issues, and is now in the process of recovering. Edmonds announced over the weekend the surgery was a success and Primetime was recovering.

She later took to Instagram Sunday afternoon to announce she was “not leaving” his bedside in the hospital until it’s time to go home.

Deion Sanders undergoes successful surgery.

Sanders told his son Shedeur after the operation there is still a clotting issue in his right leg “they’re going to get soon” after successfully fixing the other clotting issues, according to SI.com.

It’s unclear when the Colorado coach will return to 100%, but he’s now on the road to recovery with Edmonds at his side.

It’s clear the two have a very strong relationship after spending years together.

Deion Sanders’ girlfriend Tracey Edmonds shows support for the Colorado coach after surgery. Sanders underwent surgery to fix blood clotting issues. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Dealing with health issues is never fun. It’s something everyone hopes to avoid. Unfortunately, Deion Sanders has been dealing with health issues and complications since his time at Jackson State.

The Colorado football coach even had to get some toes amputated. He now struggles with pain and there’s fears further complications could result in his foot being amputated.

Fortunately, that hasn’t happened yet, and it sounds like great progress is being made when it comes to resolving his blood clotting issues.

Deion Sanders has struggled with multiple health issues. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Deion Sanders is back to 100% as quickly as possible. Until then, Tracey Edmonds will remain by his side. It’s always great to see a couple that is loyal and passionate about one another.