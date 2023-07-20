Deion Sanders To Have More Surgeries, Will Miss Out On Pac-12 Media Day

Videos by OutKick

The Pac-12 will be missing its most highly-anticipated guest during media day on Friday as Deion Sanders will be skipping the Las Vegas event due to more surgeries. The Colorado head coach is set to have another procedure to deal with a blood clot as well as an additional surgery on his foot.

Sanders went under the knife in June to remove blood clots in his left leg, with a school official sharing that he’d undergo a “routine follow-up” to remove clots from his right leg. As for his left foot, Sanders had two toes amputated in 2021 in an effort to improve circulation.

“I apologize that I’m not going to be at the Pac-12 media day,” Sanders explained in a video on Wednesday. He shared that he would be having a procedure done on Thursday, making traveling to Vegas the following day impossible.

Deion Sanders will miss out on Pac-12 media day due to having more surgeries. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“Everyone at CU wishes coach a fast recovery, and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon,” a university spokesperson said in a statement. “Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent CU at Pac-12 media day events along with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.”

READ: COLORADO CHANCELLOR HINTS AT REALIGNMENT DECISION AMID REPORTS OF PAC-12 MEDIA DEAL BEING IMMINENT

While Sanders was going to be the most highly-coveted attendee at media days for obvious reasons, his Colorado program has been at the center of plenty of rumors suggesting that the university could potentially bolt for the Big 12.

With the swiftly changing landscape of college football, it’s unclear where Colorado and many other programs may find themselves in the very near future. What we do know is Sanders and Colorado will travel to TCU on September 2 to kick off the regular season.