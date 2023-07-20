Colorado Chancellor Hints At Realignment Decision Amid Reports Of PAC-12 Media Deal Being Imminent

Videos by OutKick

Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano would like to see the Buffaloes remain in the PAC-12 for now.

There have been nonstop rumors flying for months that Colorado could cut and run for the Big 12, and the reason why boils down to one very simple thing:

The lack of a new media deal for the PAC-12.

The West Coach conference and commissioner George Kliavkoff have been hunting for a new media deal since 2022. The wheels of progress turn slow, but it does appear something is going to be done.

Colorado hopes to remain in the PAC-12.

In fact, the new media deal is expected to be presented to PAC-12 leaders Thursday, according to the Denver Post. DiStefano is hopeful whatever he sees is enough to keep the Buffaloes in the PAC-12.

“I’m eagerly awaiting to hear what the commissioner has to say (Thursday). But at this point, the 10 (Pac-12) schools are staying together and awaiting a message from the commissioner,” the Colorado chancellor told the Denver Post.

The man responsible for running CU further told the Denver Post, “(CU’s) goal is to stay within the Pac-12 and have a media deal coming up shortly. That’s our goal. And I believe the presidents and chancellors of the PAC-12 are together on that.”

To put is simply, it appears Colorado is content with staying in the Big 12 as long as the money is right.

The PAC-12’s state of chaos appears to be cooling.

After nearly a year of chaos, it really does seem like the PAC-12 has found a temporary fix to its chaos and carnage.

There was a time when it looked like no media deal would get done. It looked like the conference might not survive.

Now, a media deal reportedly will be presented to PAC-12 leaders today. That’s huge. A report from earlier in the week claims it will include a streaming component.

It is a huge mistake in my opinion to lean into streaming. Better to be relevant on regular broadcast than make more money on streaming, and that’s the main issue PAC-12 leaders will have to weigh.

For now, it appears Colorado isn’t going anywhere and there might actually be a resolution to this situation. Check back for the latest updates as we have them. Hopefully, details on the deal are out soon.