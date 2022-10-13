Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs NIL Deal With Tom Brady’s Brand

Shedeur Sanders — the son of Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders — is partnering up with Tom Brady and his “Brady” clothing line. The company announced that they have signed an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal with the Jackson State quarterback.

This is the first time that Brady has signed an individual athlete to his “Brady” brand.

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, during a game. Shadeur will now rep Tom Brady’s apparel brand. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion and Shedeur Sanders have led Jackson State to 5-0

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for Brady,” Tom Brady said in a release. “He embodies everything we look for in a Brady athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand. Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation.”

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Shedeur Sanders made headlines after he de-committed from Florida Atlantic to play for his father Deion Sanders at Jackson State. As the team’s starting quarterback this season, Sanders has thrown for 17 touchdowns, two interceptions and 1,713 yards. At 5-0, the Tigers are off to a roaring start including an opening weekend win over Florida A&M. Sanders threw for five touchdowns in that game, a 59-3 blowout.

Shedeur Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers warms up prior to a game coached by his father Deion Sanders. Shedeur will now rep Tom Brady brand apparel. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Jackson State quarterback praised the seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback.

“Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field and I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step,” Sanders said.

Under the deal, Sanders will have input on product development as well as sporting the apparel. He also has NIL deals with Gatorade and Beats by Dre. He is the first HBCU player to ever sign an NIL deal.

In three years as head coach of the Tigers, Deion Sanders has a record of 20-5.