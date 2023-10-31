Deion Sanders Caught On Video Sharing Heartfelt Moment With Son Shilo Following Ejection

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders took a moment to switch into dad mode following Shilo being ejected against UCLA.

The Colorado defensive back was ejected during the Saturday loss to the Bruins on a targeting call, but it was a questionable moment at best.

Shilo never made head to head contact, and it’s very hard to argue it wasn’t a football play. Ultimately, it didn’t matter because the refs made a decision and stuck with it. That meant Shilo had to go. Yet, Deion still took a moment to let him know everything would be okay.

Shilo Sanders got thrown out the game for this hit that was ruled targeting.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE GAME WE LOVE? pic.twitter.com/jfFSaWCmJS — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 29, 2023

Deion Sanders consoles son Shilo after targeting ejection.

While the Buffaloes were battling in the loss to the Bruins, the Colorado head coach pulled his son aside to share a message many fathers share with their sons:

He was proud of him, despite the adversity he faced against UCLA.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders shares touching moment with son Shilo following his ejection for targeting against UCLA. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“Son, I’m proud of you, baby,” Deion could be heard telling Shilo as they headed back out on the field following halftime.

He also put his arm around his son in an attempt to console him following the ejection decision. You can watch the heartfelt moment unfold below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Deion tells Shilo he’s proud of him following his ejection.

Deion Sanders and Colorado have taken a ton of heat lately. The Buffs started the season on fire with big wins over TCU and Nebraska.

However, it’s been a train wreck for the team in Boulder ever since the Oregon game rolled around. After a 3-1 start, Deion Sanders’ team is an abysmal 1-4 through the last five. Making a bowl game, which Deion claims he doesn’t care about, is going to be a difficult task.

Yet, despite the struggles on the field, Deion is still a dad and Shilo is his son. Sometimes, it’s important to get a reminder some things are bigger than just the sport, and parenting is right at the top of the list.

Colorado Deion Sanders shares touching moment with son Shilo after he was ejected against UCLA. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of criticism that can be heaped on Deion Sanders, especially considering the 1-4 skid, but the one thing you can’t ever say about him is that he doesn’t care about his kids. The man pours attention and praise on his children, and even in a dark and disappointing moment, he took time to try to lift Shilo’s spirits. That’s something you simply have to applaud, whether you’re a Deion fan or not.