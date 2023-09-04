Deion Sanders Says His Son Shedeur Sanders Was Motivated By TCU OC Kendal Briles Lack Of Respect During Recruitment

Videos by OutKick

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders wasn’t lying when he said his family keeps all the receipts. Speaking with Pat McAfee on Monday, Sanders made it a point to say his son Shedeur remembered being snubbed by TCU’s Kendal Briles.

In case you were wondering how far back Deion Sanders will go to find motivation for his team, look no further than his son Shedeur’s recruitment.

Coach Prime alluded to a situation involving his son Shedeur, who he said camped at a school Briles was coaching at in the past. There was a problem though, Deion claims that his son was overlooked during that camp by Briles, which led to the Colorado quarterback playing with a chip on his shoulder against TCU.

“The reason he was so intense and so relaxed and ready, not only did he study, when we went to the camp of a certain school, a certain coordinator we just played against, offensive coordinator, he was at that school,” Deion Sanders said on Pat McAfee’s show, referring to Kendal Briles. “And we went to this school at camp, he didn’t pay (Shedeur) no attention. I don’t even think he barely spoke to him, just pushed him off to the side. And I went and told somebody, I was like ‘that ain’t no way to treat him now, that’s not right.'”

“And (Shedeur) remembered that. And he told me probably 20 minutes after the little situation happened, ‘Dad, we’ll never come back here again. We’ll never come back here again’, because the way that coach treated him. That’s why I tell my guys, you be careful on these visits, because these kids watch everything and remember how you treat them because you’ll never know when they’ll come … and he dissected and he wanted to beat that guy so bad, that he just went to work.”

"When we went to a camp of the offensive coordinator that we just played against he didn't pay Shedeur any attention..



He remembered that and he wanted to beat that guy so bad that he just went to work on Saturday" ~ @DeionSanders #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Qx7MbSUX8p — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 4, 2023

Deion Sanders Spoke About Sheduer’s Commitment To FAU

Before this past Saturday’s win against TCU, Deion Sanders discussed the situation on his Colorado show that airs before and after games.

Speaking about Shedeur’s recruitment, Sanders mentioned that his son could’ve gone to any school, but decided to play for Willie Taggart, because of their relationship.

[Shedeur] could have gone anywhere,” Deion mentioned last week. “His problem is he’s impatient like his dad. He didn’t want to wait. He’s like, ‘I ain’t waiting two years to get on the field.’ … So he chose FAU because he had a relationship with Willie Taggart that derived from FSU when he was gonna go there … but the coordinator that we’re playing against this week was there, and he didn’t treat [Shedeur] kindly. So there’s a lot of blood in that thing. There’s a lot of bad blood in that thing.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

We have yet to hear Kendal Briles side of the story, and I highly doubt we ever will. But in terms of keeping receipts on opposing coaches, it looks like Deion Sanders has a box full of them to use as motivation.

We’ll now wait to see what type gameplan Deion Sanders has for Nebraska this weekend.