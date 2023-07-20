Deion Sanders’ New Deal With Nike Has Immediate Impact On Colorado Football

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders is back with Nike. The 55-year-old is the head coach of Colorado football, a Nike school, which initially made things complicated upon his hire.

Sanders’ relationship with The Swoosh dates back to his playing days.

Prime, long before he was Coach Prime, signed an endorsement deal with Nike in 1992. He starred in multiple national commercials for The Swoosh, as a two-sport star in the NFL and MLB.

Sanders also helped to design his signature turf shoe, which looked like mini-Lamborghinis.

However, the shoe ultimately soured the relationship between the company and its paid spokesman because Prime did not feel as though he was properly compensated. The two parties later spilt.

Sanders even went so far as to say that he would never work with Nike again.

Well, now he is.

Deion Sanders and Nike are back together.

Coach Prime recently left Under Armour and announced his return to The Swoosh. The move almost certainly had everything to do with the conflict between Colorado and his former apparel company.

The switch is already having an impact on Colorado and the players in Boulder. Just days after the move back to Nike, Coach Prime immediately began to promote his new (and old?) company on Instagram.

It started with his son Shedeur. The Buffaloes’ starting quarterback was working out in his dad’s Nike DT 96 cleat— which is the very same shoe that originally led to Deion’s departure from the brand.

Shilo Sanders, one of Deion’s other sons, and highly-coveted freshman Cormani McClain were the subject of his most recent post. It was all about The Swoosh.

It took less than a week for Sanders’ new deal with Nike to become a prominent piece of the style and culture at Colorado. What is Coach Prime if not a fantastic, promoter?