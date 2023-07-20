Videos by OutKick

The landscape of college football was extremely different when Deion Sanders played at Florida State compared to how things are today with his son, Shedeur. That can be said for both on-field schematics in terms of Xs and Os, as well as how things operate around the sport.

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders and his father, head coach Deion Sanders

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion lined up for the Seminoles in the late ’80s. He spent four years in Tallahassee from 1985 to 1988.

SMU received the ‘death penalty’ after being investigated for repeated violations of NCAA rules and regulations in 1987. It was found guilty of providing impermissible benefits to players and recruits while maintaining a slush fund that was used for under-the-table payments.

The saga surrounding the Mustangs continues to have a lasting impact today.

Although Southern Methodist was the only program to receive such a significant reprimand, it was not alone in its practices. ‘Bag Man’ culture ran rampant across college football well into the 2000s.

That changed (kind of) on July 1, 2021 when NCAA introduced “interim” legislation that allowed athletes to profit from their Name, Image and Likeness. Gone are the days of cash payments dolled out in a McDonald’s bag.

It’s all legal. Money can exchange hands above ground.

Athletes are making money legally while still in school.

There are a lot of kinks to be worked out with the whole NIL thing. There have been plenty of problems that have come to the surface.

However, for the first time in college sports history, athletes are able to capitalize financially on their worth. Finally.

Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, is the perfect example of how times have changed.

Deion was unable to get paid while in school. The same cannot be said for Shedeur, who will be the starting quarterback at Colorado this fall.

Athletes are able to sign NIL deals with brands outside of the program. They also receive some sort of compensation through a collective associated with the school.

Money is dispersed based on value and quarterbacks are worth the most. In turn, they are typically the highest-paid player on a college football roster.

“The average school that (top recruits) will attend provides (them) with about $150,000 in resources annually. When you’re entering into NIL conversations, you’re not entering at $0. Do not go into it with an attitude.” — @ShannonTerry pic.twitter.com/v2SeOwbord — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) May 31, 2023

For Shedeur, collective aside, his brand is massive. He has more than 1.3 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

On3 estimates that his annual value hovers above $1 million. Shedeur signed deals with Mercedes-Benz, Gatorade, BRADY and Beats by Dre, among others.

This all goes to say that he’s doing pretty well for himself financially.

Shedeur rolled up to a Key Glock concert in a Maybach truck back in April and drove his father around in a Maybach on Wednesday.

Prime was impressed.

Ooooooooooooowwwweeeeeeeeeeee! There’s a whole lot going on here […] It wasn’t like this when I was in college! — Deion Sanders

College sports have changed a lot since the late ’80s. Imagine the sanctions that Florida State would have received if Deion arrived to Doak in a Maybach when he was still in school…