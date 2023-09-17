Deion Sanders Says He Ranks His Children, Doesn’t Love Them All The Same

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders loves competition. So much so that he even pits his kids against each other.

The NFL Hall of Famer has historically “ranked” his children in order of most favorite to least favorite. And after Shilo forced two turnovers in Colorado’s win over Colorado State on Saturday, Coach Prime says the 23-year-old might no longer be in last place.

“[Shilo] is moving on up [the power rankings] like the Jeffersons. But Shedeur is straight-up balling, too,” Sanders told reporters after the game.

“Bossy came up and gave me the biggest hug and kiss and appreciation for Daddy that she could ever give me at the end of the game, so that was great. And [Deion Sanders] Jr.’s been balling on social media. What he does is fascinating. So, it’s tough. My kids rankings are tough.”

"I'm the only one that's honest about ranking my kids. You guys act like you all love them the same and you don't." 🤣@DeionSanders gives the latest update on his kids' Power Rankings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WUP8FMg7l7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2023

Earlier this week, Sanders posted a birthday message on Instagram to his oldest (and apparently favorite) son, Deion Sanders Jr.

At the bottom of the post, he listed updated power rankings of his five kids — with Junior on top and Shilo on bottom. Buffs quarterback Shedeur holds the No. 3 spot. He has daughters Shelomi and Deiondra listed at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

It’s worth noting that Deion Sanders Jr. runs his father’s social media account. So it’s entirely possible he posted this message as a prank.

But still — Coach Prime makes no apologies for his favoritism.

“This is a serious run right now. It really is,” Deion said after Saturday’s game. “I’m the only one that’s honest about ranking my kids. You guys act like you love all them the same. You don’t. I don’t know why y’all act like that.”

An unconventional parenting style, for sure. But conventional has never been Deion Sanders’ thing.