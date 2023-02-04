Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has no tolerance or patience for recruits who are arrogant idiots.

Sanders just capped off his first recruiting class with the Colorado Buffaloes, and despite not coaching a snap yet, the program hauled in an impressive class.

When it comes to the kind of guys Deion wants playing for the Buffaloes, it’s pretty simple.

“Well, when we recruit, we recruit character. We recruit smart, tough, fast, disciplined young men with character. So, we don’t recruit idiots. We don’t recruit people who have the propensity to destroy your locker room. We don’t recruit money hungry guys that come in here, ‘I just need the biggest NIL deal ever!’ We don’t recruit that, and our guys do a great job of discerning character. And, it’s easy to discern those character flaws. They’re going to show up, pop up in some form or fashion. You just gotta be wise if you see it because if you bring it here, that’s on you,” Sanders explained during an interview with CBS Colorado when talking about his recruiting outlook.

Deion Sanders wants to enjoy the culture of Colorado.

When asked about immersing himself into the rich and historic culture of the Colorado program, the former NFL star simply explained that’s just who he is.

“I’m not meshing myself in the culture. This is who I am. You’re just finding out who I am. This is how I live. This is what I do. It’s not like I’m saying ‘let me do this strategically. Let me do this.’ That ain’t how I get down. If I want to go to a basketball game, I’m going, okay? If I want to go meet a person or meet this person or walk around the track with Coach McCartney, I’m going to do it. I don’t need permission to do what’s right. I try my best to do what’s right even when wrong is present,” Sanders said during an interview with CBS Colorado.

Deion is setting a tone.

As we’ve said many times here at OutKick, Deion Sanders’ impact at Colorado is already crystal clear and he’s still several months away from coaching a game.

He’s brought tons of attention to the program since being hired. That’s resulted in the brand being elevated and the best recruiting class in at least a decade.

There’s no doubt Deion knows what he’s doing, and as we’ve seen from several video clips, he makes his expectations crystal clear for his players.

Now, fans have to wait and see what Sanders and the Buffaloes manage to do on the field. Expectations are higher and getting higher with every passing day.