Deion Shares Blunt Message With Players After Humiliating Loss

Deion Sanders doesn’t have much pity for Colorado after getting obliterated by Oregon.

The Ducks smashed Deion’s team 42-6 in Eugene this past weekend, and it was a massive wakeup call for the Buffaloes.

Several weeks of deafening hype, Colorado and Deion Sanders came crashing back down to reality in embarrassing fashion.

Yet, there’s no pity party from the former NFL star. In his mind, it’s all about how the team responds at this point.

Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado players after getting blown out by Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders shares direct message with Colorado players.

Instead of lecturing the team about how the world is out to get them, how everything is going to be okay or how it’s not that bad of a situation, Deion chose a slightly different tone.

He made it clear what happened can’t be changed, and it’s now “vital” to find out how the team responds to the situation it is currently in.

“Where we go from now is vital. What we do on this particular day is vital. How we proceed to take the next step is vital. What you think about yourself is vital. How your learn throughout this adversity is vital. Everything from here on out is vital because you think you were watched before, but now, everybody has their eyes on you. Because guess what? They want to know how you respond. We want to know how you respond. Your teammates want to know how you respond, your family, your significant, your friends. Everyone wants to know how do you respond. I want to know how you going to respond,” Sanders said in a video shared Monday afternoon.

Deion tries to fire up his team after awful loss to Oregon.

There’s simply no way to get around that the loss to Oregon was brutal. The Ducks looked like an NFL team playing children Saturday afternoon.

Dan Lanning’s team had the advantage at arguably every single position on the field. It wasn’t a game. It was a public butt kicking. Fans watched utter and absolute destruction.

Deion Sanders speaks to his team after horrible loss to Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The simple reality is stuff like that can occasionally happen in sports. Sitting around and feeling bad for yourself won’t fix anything. That’s especially true when USC is looming on the horizon this upcoming weekend.

If Colorado doesn’t fix some stuff immediately, there’s another blowout coming Saturday. USC is currently a -21.5 favorite. Oddsmakers expect it to be a massacre.

Will Colorado bounce back against USC after getting destroyed by Oregon? (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Can Deion get everyone fired up in Boulder to shock the world? Fans will find out Saturday, but right now, the Colorado head coach is doing his best to not let his team sulk in self-pity.