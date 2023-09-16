Deion Sanders Reacts To NFL Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders broke his silence on all the rumors flying around about him, and made it clear an NFL job isn’t in the cards.

Deion is off to a 2-0 start with the Colorado Buffaloes. The football team in Boulder is the biggest story in sports, and it’s been wildly entertaining to watch.

Sanders‘ quick turnaround of the Buffaloes has many wondering if he’ll quickly jump for another job. Joel Klatt claimed earlier in the week Deion told him he’d never take an NFL job, and the Colorado coach went on the record confirming Klatt is correct.

“I ain’t going to the NFL. I like it in Boulder. I like it in Boulder. I love it right here,” Sanders said during a Friday ESPN appearance.

There you have it, folks. Deion Sanders is on the record stating he’s not going to the NFL. He added he loves Boulder. Will he stay there forever? Very unlikely if he continues to roll, but for now, he has the Buffaloes cruising.

“He’s not going to the NFL…He’s not going to the NFL. I don’t know if he’s gonna be at Colorado for sure. I can’t say that, but he’s not going to the NFL…Deion doesn’t want to coach in the NFL. He’s told me that point blank to my face. He believes his role is more as a mentor. He loves coaching kids, and this is where he feels called. In fact, the word he used with us in our meeting, and you’ll know this because he’s very forward about his faith, he believes this is his ministry. To be there for kids in college. To be a father figure to kids in this moment in their life,” Klatt previously said during an interview with Colin Cowherd.

Now, the former NFL superstar is openly saying the same thing. He’s not interested in coaching pro football…..as of September 2023. Things can obviously change. Life can come at you quickly, but for now, Deion is focused on the Buffaloes.

The more important question is whether or not Deion Sanders will take a hard look at a bigger college job. I think most people being honest with themselves will say it’s likely he does. The man is simply too big to stay in Boulder forever. However, that’s a worry for another day. For now, the college football world is enjoying the Deion show, and for good reason.