Deion Sanders Is Not A Geography Guy, Thinks Mount Rushmore Is In LA

Deion Sanders is without a doubt on the Mount Rushmore of two-sport athletes,

However, that doesn’t mean he has any idea where Mount Rushmore is.

Not everyone can claim to be a middle school geography bee champion like I can, but I think we all still expected better from Deion Sanders on this one. I’ll shout it from the rooftops if I have to: the fact that the iconic monument is in South Dakota should be common knowledge.

At a recent press conference, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach attempted to invoke one of America’s greatest monuments. It wound up being a hilarious geographic humbling.

Maybe my favorite press conference moment of the season. Coach Prime is entertaining, that’s for sure #cubuffs pic.twitter.com/dVcXXKGfRM — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 21, 2023

“What’s those little four heads that’s in California?” Sanders asked a very confused room of reporters. “What do they call those? The people’s faces… engraved…”

Eventually, someone picked up on the fact that those “faces” belonged to four of our nation’s greatest presidents and broke the news to Coach Prime: he was thinking of Mount Rushmore and it’s in South Dakota.

“I thought it was in LA all this time,” Sanders said to a huge laugh from reporters.

What an unnecessary ricochet shot at the great state of South Dakota (don’t tell North Dakota, but I think the southern one might be the superior Dakota). I went there once as a kid and saw Mount Rushmore and got some free water after seeing Wall Drug billboards for several hundred miles.

Now that’s hospitality.

The thing that should’ve tipped Sanders off that Mount Rushmore isn’t in California is that it’s still standing with all four presidents intact.

If it were in California, Gavin Newsom probably would’ve had it sand-blasted into oblivion because he was afraid that the stone visages of four great Americans might offend someone.

