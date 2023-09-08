Deion Sanders Says He Told Injured TCU Running Back Trey Sanders To Get Up And ‘Be Dominant’ If Frogs Wanted A Chance Of Beating Colorado

Videos by OutKick

One of the more interesting moments during the Colorado – TCU game actually occurred during a break in the action after Horned Frogs running back Trey Sanders went down with an injury. Interestingly enough, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was one of the first people out to check on him.

An opposing coach going to check on a player is certainly a kind thing to do, but not something you see every day. During his weekly ‘Colorado Football Coaches Show,’ Deion explained why he went onto the field to check on the banged-up running back while also sharing that he essentially gave him a motivational speech while he was on the ground.

Deion Sanders checked on an injured TCU running back during Colorado’s win, and shared with him a motivational message. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

“I walked over to him because he was a kid that wanted to come here,” Sanders said, according to On3.

“The reason I didn’t take him was because he sustained some significant injuries and coach (Charles) Kelly knew about those injuries and coach Sal (Sunseri), so we didn’t take him. But I still had love for the kid because he wanted to play for us. So, I went out there and I said, ‘Son, now you know if you don’t get up, they ain’t got a chance. So I want you to get your butt up and get back in this game and be dominant like you’ve been.’”

Deion’s Style

Let this be just the latest example proving that Deion Sanders is just different. You can get annoyed with his flashy style and the off-the-field show he puts on. But you certainly can’t get mad at him for this moment or accuse him of not caring about the student-athletes.

Deion’s Buffaloes went on to stun TCU 45-42 despite being 20-point underdogs at kickoff. Thanks to the win, the hype for Colorado hit a new high as they enter this Saturday’s home opener against Nebraska as the No. 22 team in the nation.