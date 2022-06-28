Deion Sanders, Jackson State Get $1 Million Commitment From Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs is donating $2 million to a pair of HBCU’s, including Deion Sanders-coached Jackson State.

Combs, who attended Howard University in the ’90s and received an Honorary Doctorate degree from the university in 2014, is pledging one million to Jackson State and another million to his alma mater.

The schools were made aware of the pending donations during Sunday’s BET Awards. Diddy stated that he wants to make a difference within historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and would like to see more black athletes attend these schools.

“I want to donate a million dollars to Howard University. Also I’m gonna drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State, because we should play for us,” Diddy told the crowd. “Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart, I love y’all. Peace.”

Though Coach Prime is likely thrilled with Diddy’s pending donation, he’ll likely push for the funds to be used for facility upgrades and/or travel, rather than have it go (in)directly to the players via name, image, likeness.

In the spring, Sanders went on a Twitter rant against NIL and the negative impact it’s having on college athletes. “When you start paying athletes like they’re professionals, you get athletes acting like they’re professionals,” Sanders said. “And you don’t have staffs large enough and equipped enough to handle a young man with money.”

Sanders continued: “Let me go deeper. Handle a young man that’s making more money than some of the coaches on staff.”

He’ll soon have a million reasons to reconsider.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF