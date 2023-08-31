Deion Sanders Hopes Success At Colorado Could Lead School To Add Baseball Team

Videos by OutKick

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders was one hell of a two-sport athlete. Now he’s hoping that success on the gridiron could lead to the University of Colorado adding a baseball program.

While Sanders was a Major League Baseball player and some of his kids are great baseball players, Colorado doesn’t field a collegiate baseball team.

According to On3, Sanders hopes that this changes in the near future. He even said that he has had discussions with the school’s athletic director Rick George about it.

“Rick and I talked about this, like that’s my dream. I want to be so dominant here, I mean we’re going to be so dominant, that we’re going to pack the stadium, we’re going to sell out all our apparel. We’re gonna do this, we’re going to be on television,” Sanders said The Colorado Football Coaches Show.

“We going to command so much revenue for this university that we’re going to have a baseball team. That’s the dream.”

Sanders and Colorado Are Headed In The Right Direction Already To Get That Revenue He Was Talking About

Well, one thing that has already helped in that quest to add enough revenue for a baseball team happened a few weeks ago. Colorado’s decision to jump back to the Big 12 and off of the sinking Pac-12 ship will mean more money. That move was no doubt made easier by the excitement surrounding the football program.

And Deion Sanders is of course to thank for that.

The school has a club baseball team, but we’ll have to wait and see if it can add a baseball program in the future.

This means the big question would be does Sanders have the time in his schedule to coach that hypothetical baseball team?

Not likely.

But let’s not forget the man once played an MLB playoff game and an NFL game on the same day.

If he wanted to do it, he’d find a way to make it work.

