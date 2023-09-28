Deion Sanders Reacts To First Female DB Playing College Football, Seems To Contradict Himself

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders had a bit of a strange reaction to Haley Van Voorhis playing college football.

Voorhis plays safety for D.III Shenandoah University, and became the first woman in college football history to play in a game in a non-kicking position when she entered for a snap against Juniata this past weekend.

Haley Van Voorhis became the first female non-kicker to appear in an college football game 👏



Reactions are pretty split across the internet. Some think Haley Van Voorhis playing is neat, while others seem baffled as to why anyone would think putting a woman on the field against men in a violent sport is a good idea. Deion Sanders seemed to be concerned for her safety one moment and totally for it moments later.

“I’m happy for her. First of all, I’m concerned about her safety. I want to make sure she’s safe. But I’m sure if she put on the pads, she understands what goes along with that. I believe in equality not just of ethnicity, but gender as well. So I’m all for it. God bless her,” Sanders told the media when reacting to Van Voorhis (via On3.com).

Deion Sanders’ reaction raises a big question:

Is he concerned about her safety or is he all for it?

He said both, but you can’t really carry both beliefs while being consistent. You either think a woman, who is 5’6″ and 145 pounds, is at risk being on the field against men or you don’t.

If you do, then you can’t be rational and claim to be “all for” her getting on the field with men who are physically bigger and much stronger.

An athletic woman weighing 145 pounds isn’t light, but it’s still not the same as a guy who is taller and heavier. Men are naturally bigger, faster and stronger on average. That’s not me saying it. That’s human biology.

The muscle mass and bone density of men is far greater than women. You match her up against a guy of comparable size, and it’s unlikely she will overcome any physical disparities.

So, Deion, which is it? Are you concerned with her safety (correct answer) or do you think putting a woman on a field against men to get hit is fine? You can’t talk out of both sides of your mouth and expect to be taken seriously.