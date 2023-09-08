Deion Sanders Designed Custom Suits For Colorado’s Home Opener Against Nebraska

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will have a ton of eyes on them for their home opener against Nebraska, so it makes sense that they’d want to be well-dressed for the occasion.

And, boy, will they ever be well-dressed thanks to some slick custom suits.

The Buffaloes — including Week 1 standouts Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter — will roll into Folsom Field in some custom-made threads designed by none other than Coach Prime himself.

This weekend, Colorado players will debut their new custom Michael Strahan brand suits. Head coach Deion Sanders hand-picked every detail of the suits and there was an on-campus fitting for players in July. #cubuffs pic.twitter.com/w36QEP0GAu — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) September 8, 2023

Each player on the team is getting one of these custom suits, and all of the details were handpicked by Deion Sanders. They’re Colorado gold with a black interior that includes some quotes and of course some Buffaloes logos.

“We’ve got a lot of eyes on us, so you know I had to make sure the team was looking right, down to all the details from the color of the stitches to the I BELIEVE on the inside,” he told GQ.

Sanders worked on the suits with fellow NFL great and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, who has a clothing line with Men’s Wearhouse.

“Working with Strahan and his team on these custom suits has been a tremendous blessing for our program,” Coach Prime said. “They believed in the movement since Day 1 and [it] was only right to partner with them yet again.”

Sanders and Strahan teamed up for some custom suits when Coach prime was still leading the Jackson State Tigers.

It’s fitting that the Buffaloes will arrive with such special threads because all eyes are on them after their Week 1 performance against TCU.

The Buffaloes will take on Nebraska at noon ET on Saturday.

