Deion Sanders Has Created ‘Culture Of Fairness’ At Colorado, According To Transfer Jordan Domineck

Deion Sanders took the college football world by storm when he accepted the coaching job at Colorado. That helped him score big-time transfers like pass-rusher Jordan Domineck, who recorded 7.5 sacks at Arkansas last season.

Through four weeks, Sanders and Colorado remain the biggest story in the sport. Over 10 million tuned in to watch Colorado-Oregon on Saturday, despite a lopsided contest. Expect an even bigger number this week when the Buffaloes host #8 USC and Heisman Trophy front-runner Caleb Williams.

But according to players inside the program, what outsiders don’t understand is the culture that Sanders brought with him to Boulder. They see the big, brash personality of “Coach Prime.”

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field for pre-game before the contest against the Oregon Ducks. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“He’s brought with him an air of competitiveness and fairness within the football locker room,” Jordan Domineck told OutKick.

“Under this culture of fairness, everywhere you go, everything you do is going to be a competition.”

That’s not surprising given that Deion Sanders is widely-regarded as one of the most competitive athletes of all-time. How else does anyone explain his insane plan to play in both the NFL and MLB … on the SAME DAY.

Sanders brought that mentality to Colorado. The Buffaloes 3-1 start surprised a lot of people. But not the ones inside the facility.

“He wants to know, ‘Are you committed to this team?’ If you want the team to commit to you, you need to commit to it. If you don’t believe in the team, you can go. We don’t need non-believers,” Domineck explained.

That commitment to excellence and fairness is paying off. Sanders doesn’t care who you are — if players don’t show up to work hard every, single day they’re not going to play. It’s that simple.

“A lot of people try to use his sons… Shilo is starting because of his last name. No. It’s a competition. He’s watching you on and off the field,” Domineck said.

According to teammate Jordan Domineck, Shilo Sanders earned his starting spot for his father Deion at Colorado, just like everyone else on the team. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)

Jordan Domineck explained to OutKick how Deion Sanders brought him to Colorado

Jordan Domineck came to Boulder after four years at Georgia Tech followed by one year at Arkansas. Domineck graduated from Georgia Tech after just 3.5 years and decided to enter the transfer portal following his fourth football season.

He said that Coach Sanders attempted to recruit him to Jackson State following his Georgia Tech tenure. Domineck committed to Arkansas after his visit, but Sanders didn’t quit pursuing him.

“I’m not going to lie: they were really close to flipping me,” he said. “But, I definitely wanted to test myself and test my mettle at the SEC level.”

Domineck always wanted to play in the SEC like his father, James, who played two seasons at Florida.

However, after one season at Arkansas, Domineck felt like he accomplished that goal and wanted to go to a program that was a better fit for him, schematically. Enter: Coach Prime.

“Thankfully, he gave me the opportunity to come play for him again and I took it with no hesitation.”

Colorado linebacker Jordan Domineck celebrates a defensive stop during Colorado’s home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite how much Sanders wanted Domineck on his team, that didn’t mean he was handed a starting spot. That’s not how things work under Sanders’ leadership.

“There was a time during camp that I had a horrible day,” Domineck recounted. “The next practice, I was with the third-team and I had to work my way back up. You’ve got to bring it every single day.”

That “culture of fairness” and the competitive fire of Sanders carries into everything he does with his program. He doesn’t want to hear excuses; none of his coaches do.

“There really is no complaining because nobody cares when you complain,” the sixth-year grad transfer said. “The coaches are not here to baby us. They’re not here to adhere to our feelings; they’re here to win football games.

“If you’re not striving to be — not just the best football player but — the best man you can be every single day, that’s going to be a problem for you.”

It’s exactly that mentality that has pushed Jordan Domineck to be the best version of himself. It’s also why he took an NIL opportunity that not only benefits him, but benefits others as well.

He’s an ambassador for SAXX, an underwear company that created the All-SAXX Conference. SAXX has pledged to donate $1,000 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation for every sack made by the six players in the Conference — including Domineck.

“It’s definitely something I wanted to be a part of knowing that every time get a sack, it literally puts money into research for fighting this horrible cancer,” he said.

So far, Domineck has two sacks on the season. Hopefully, for the sake of testicular cancer research, he piles up a ton more.

That’s not going to be easy this week, as Sanders, Domineck and the Colorado defense face Caleb Williams.

Opponents have sacked Williams five times in four games, meaning Domineck and his teammates are going to have to be on their game to get to the Heisman Trophy favorite Saturday.

But win or lose, Deion Sanders has something special building in Boulder, Colorado.

And it all revolves around his “culture of fairness.”