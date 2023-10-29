Deion Sanders Slams Offensive Line After Latest Loss, Shedeur Looks Miserable

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders didn’t hold back Saturday night after UCLA beat Colorado.

The Buffaloes fell to the Bruins 28-16, and Shedeur Sanders spent the night running for his life and getting banged up. He was sacked seven times, hit 17 other times, knocked down 13 times (via ESPN) and was under constant pressure as Colorado’s line simply couldn’t protect him.

The talented dual-threat was picked up on the broadcast sitting on the bench looking about as miserable as you’ll ever see a football player look.

Deion Sanders addresses Shedeur being under constant pressure.

Following the game, the Colorado head coach made one thing crystal clear:

The offensive line is awful and he needs new players.

Deion Sanders ripped Colorado’s offensive line after Shedeur was under constant pressure during loss to UCLA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It’s not something he hinted at. Deion Sanders straight up said it’s time to find some people who can stop the quarterback from getting destroyed.

“The big picture, you go get new lineman. That’s the picture and I’ma paint it perfectly,” Sanders told the media after the game.

Colorado stumbles and sits at 4-4.

It doesn’t get much more blunt than Deion’s comments after Colorado’s latest loss. A season that started with so much energy and fire is now on the brink of disaster after the team has lost five of its last four.

Beating TCU and Nebraska feels like a different lifetime ago. It feels like fans are watching a completely different team speeding in the wrong direction.

Shedeur Sanders was running for his life Saturday night, and his dad absolutely slammed the offensive line to the media. The bright lights and energy around Colorado are gone. The team is in major trouble.

Colorado and Deion Sanders are 4-4 after team’s latest loss. (Photo by David Dennis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Next up is Oregon State. Don't be surprised if that one also gets ugly too. The window to earn bowl eligibility is rapidly shrinking and Deion and fans all know it.