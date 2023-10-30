Deion Sanders Makes Bizarre Bowl Game Comments With Season On The Brink Of Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders apparently couldn’t care less if Colorado makes a bowl game.

The Buffaloes are 4-4 after a tough loss to UCLA Saturday night. Shedeur Sanders spent the game getting destroyed and running for his life behind a horrible offensive line, and Deion didn’t hesitate to throw his OL under the bus after the game.

He also made it clear that making a bowl game – something Colorado fans would be over the moon about – isn’t a focus on his mind.

The Colorado head coach said the following after the game when talking about a potential bowl game (via On3):

We don’t give a damn about no bowl, we’re trying to win. Period. We’re not saying ‘Oh, we’ve gotta go to a bowl.’ We’re trying to win. Period. And I think we proved that, first half, second half. I know we came back and gave up an explosion as soon as the second half commenced but the young men played a heck of a game. They really did. They played their butts off. A lot of the mistakes we made, we know that we can do better than that. They forced them, but we made tremendous mistakes defensively that enabled them to do what they did.

Deion Sanders not focused on making a bowl game.

These comments seem a bit tone-deaf from Sanders. The team doesn’t “give a damn” about making a bowl game? I wonder if fans who have bought tickets all season and supported the team feel the same way.

The Buffaloes went 1-11 last year. The program had become a punchline to a joke that stopped being funny a very long time ago.

The team is now 4-4 after losing four of its last five games. There are four games left, and Colorado needs two wins to get to a bowl.

Fans would be unbelievably happy Colorado went bowling one season after winning a single game. Yet, Deion doesn’t care at all. As someone who has no dog in this fight, his comments come across as not caring at all about the fans and all the people who have shown an incredible amount of support.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders says he doesn’t care about making a bowl game. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The really bad news is there’s no two clear wins left on the schedule. The team has games left against Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah. They could lose all four matchups, and then we’ll really see some chaos and drama in Boulder. Let me know your thoughts on Sanders’ comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.