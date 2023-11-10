Deion Sanders Has Unique Outlook On Fighting In Practice, Snowflake Mob Won’t Like It

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has absolutely no issue with players fighting in practice.

In fact, not only does the Colorado coach not have an issue with it, he thinks guys getting after it in practice is a very positive for the team.

The Buffaloes face 21st-ranked Arizona Saturday afternoon, and are hoping to stop the 1-5 skid the team is currently on. Things have apparently been very heated in practice with tensions boiling over into fights. Just don’t expect Deion to get mad about it.

Deion Sanders shares unique outlook at fighting in practice. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“We’ve had a great week of practice. We’ve had a couple fights, which I like…It’s a great thing. Yeah, when you have a couple fights, that’s a great thing, and I always want to know who won because I keep records. I don’t break them up. Some coaches break them up. I don’t break them up because some guys fight hoping for the break up. No. We’re going to let you go,” Sanders explained on the Colorado Football Coaches Show.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, I’m sure the outrage mob and snowflakes online who have never successfully played a sport in their lives will hate these comments.

I can already hear the chirping and complaining spinning up. How could Deion Sanders endorse fighting? How could he do such a thing?

Don’t waste your breath. That’s not going to fly here at OutKick. Football is a passionate sport, and tempers will spike at times.

Deion Sanders doesn’t have an issue with players fighting in practice. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

When emotions and passion are high in a physical sport, then things might occasionally go too far. There’s a difference between fighting in practice and going out of your way to harm someone. The latter isn’t acceptable, and shouldn’t ever be endorsed.

However, some pushing and shoving, words being exchanged and tempers flaring isn’t something anyone should be upset about. Colorado is 4-5 with one win in the team’s last six games. It’s better for the guys on Deion Sanders’ roster to still have some passion than not show any fire at all.

Plus, Deion Sanders knows best what his players and players can’t handle, not some random Twitter troll.

Finally, I personally like the fact he lets his players go instead of rushing in to rescue them. Guys have to learn to stand up for themselves and set boundaries. It’s not the coach’s job to baby them.

Deion Sanders doesn’t break up fights in practice. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Am I right? Do you disagree with Deion Sanders not having a problem with fighting? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.