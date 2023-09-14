Deion Sanders Not Interested In The NFL, Believes College Football Is His Ministry, Joel Klatt Says

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has no interest in ever taking an NFL coaching job, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt claims.

Sanders is off to a blazing hot start with the Colorado Buffaloes, and his team is currently sitting at 2-0 heading into week three against Colorado State.

Whether rational or not, rumors are already flying about if Sanders will make a quick exit from Boulder and perhaps give the NFL or a traditional college powerhouse a look.

Klatt says there’s no chance at all Deion Sanders will ever coach in the NFL.

How long will Deion Sanders coach at Colorado? (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders isn’t interested in the NFL, according to Joel Klatt.

“He’s not going to the NFL…He’s not going to the NFL. I don’t know if he’s gonna be at Colorado for sure. I can’t say that, but he’s not going to the NFL…Deion doesn’t want to coach in the NFL. He’s told me that point blank to my face. He believes his role is more as a mentor. He loves coaching kids, and this is where he feels called. In fact, the word he used with us in our meeting, and you’ll know this because he’s very forward about his faith, he believes this is his ministry. To be there for kids in college. To be a father figure to kids in this moment in their life,” Klatt said during a Wednesday interview with Joel Klatt.

Will Sanders stick around for long with the Colorado Buffaloes?

While Joel Klatt might have ruled out the NFL for Deion Sanders, he definitely didn’t rule out that teh legendary football player might make an exit from Boulder sooner than later.

Colorado isn’t an easy place to win in the current college football landscape. It’s state flagship program, but it lacks the resources of a program like USC.

Joel Klatt says Deion Sanders doesn’t want to coach in the NFL. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Not only do the Buffs lack huge resources, but the team has been bad for a very long time. They won a single game last season. Deion has already doubled it up in the span of two games.

If he continues his winning ways in Boulder, he will start getting huge offers. There will be major programs lining up to get Primetime if he turns Colorado into a legit competitor in just a year or two.

Will Deion Sanders leave Colorado? (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s still a lot that needs to happen before the Buffaloes get to that point, but the momentum is there. Colorado fans better get a good look if he rattles off 18 wins through the next two seasons because he’s likely gone.