Deion Sanders Has Blunt Reaction To Potential Colorado Lifetime Contract

Deion Sanders has no interest in signing a lifetime deal with Colorado.

The former NFL star has made Boulder the center of the college football world, despite having two straight losses. People still can’t get enough of the Buffaloes with the program sitting at 3-2.

The buzz and hype surrounding Sanders is truly off the charts, the program is relevant and the TV ratings for Colorado games are massive.

Would the Buffaloes consider locking up Sanders for the rest of his coaching career with a lifetime contract? Even if they make an offer, he won’t be signing it.

Deion Sanders reacts to potential lifetime contract.

While a lot of coaches might be pumped about the idea of long term financial and job security, Sanders isn’t feeling it. He seems to think loyalties can quickly change.

“That’s a wonderful gesture. I love it. But I’m smart enough to know and old and wise enough to know that that can flip on you instantaneously. The fan only blows when you hot. My mama said that. Not me. So if y’all want to get mad, get mad at my mama,” the Colorado head coach said during his Tuesday press conference when talking about a potential lifetime deal, according to The Athletic.

Will Sanders stick around in Boulder?

Another reason Deion Sanders might not want to sign an incredibly long term deal with Colorado is the fact he almost certainly has bigger ambitions than the program in Boulder.

The Colorado head coach absolutely wants to land at a major P5 job probably sooner than later. His son Shedeur Sanders will likely return in 2024 and Travis Hunter has to return next season.

If Sanders and the Buffaloes have a solid season the rest of the way in 2023, and then stack up a bunch of wins next year, Primetime could find himself on the shortlist for many big jobs.

A lengthy contract with Colorado would probably come with a hefty buyout. While only Deion Sanders knows for sure, it certainly seems from an outsider’s perspective Boulder is a stepping stone to something much bigger. Why sign a lifetime contract if you don’t want to be around long?

Of course, the Buffaloes also need to focus on what is immediately in front of them. Two straight losses isn’t great. The team needs to find some wins. Next up is a very winnable game against Arizona State this Saturday.