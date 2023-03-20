Deion Sanders Forces Colorado Players To Wear Blank Jerseys: ‘We Ain’t Giving You Nothing’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders continues to set the tone at Colorado.

The legendary NFL defensive back continues to build and cultivate a culture in Boulder the program hasn’t seen before.

Now, with spring practice here, Colorado players will be wearing blank jerseys until they earn the right to wear a number.

Deion Sanders continues to build a powerful culture at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“Everything you do around here will be earned. We ain’t giving you nothing. So, you gotta go get it and you got to take it,” Sanders passionately told his players.

He also made it crystal clear no player under him will ever wear zero “because that means you’re nothing.”

Deion Sanders isn’t playing games.

This video perfectly sums up everything fans have come to love about Deion Sanders. The man is never afraid to tell it like it is.

You want to play for him and wear a specific jersey, you better show up and show out. Until then, you won’t be wearing any number at all.

If you want the same number as another player, you better outwork him. It’s shockingly simple.

Deion Sanders explains how jersey numbers will work at Colorado. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://youtu.be/cu4LPfImpPw)

He also isn’t going to let the kids slide on academics. Deion Sanders made it crystal clear you simply can’t skip out on your education.

“95% of this locker room is not going pro. I hate to say it, but I’m going to tell you the truth. I don’t sugar coat nothing. You gotta get your academics. You got to get a degree,” Sanders told his players.

There are probably a lot of coaches who say the same, but the fact Deion Sanders is willing to say it publicly is great to see.

He’s not wrong. Most guys will never sniff the NFL, but they can still set themselves up for success with a degree and a great education. After all, Colorado is a great school.

Deion Sanders is doing his best to turn Colorado around. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders hasn’t even coached a regular season game yet, and he’s already having an incredible and very entertaining impact. This is the kind of content college football fans love to see. The 2023 season in Boulder is going to be an awesome ride.