Deion Sanders Shows Off Outrageously Large New Truck

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders is going to be rolling in style with his new truck.

The Colorado football coach has been trying to inject the Buffaloes with some life and energy after a pathetic 1-11 2022 season. It appears to be working because more than 8% on BetMGM have been on Sanders to win the national title in year one.

Whether he wins the national title or not, Deion Sanders will definitely be driving around in style. He showed off his new custom Ford F-650, and the truck looks better suited for the battlefield than the roads of Colorado.

Deion Sanders gets himself a massive truck.

Like most of you reading, I had no idea the Ford F-650 was even a thing. Everyone knows what a Ford F-150 is. It’s one of the most popular vehicles in the world, but the F-650 looks more like a tank than a truck.

The specifications on it are also incredibly impressive. The vehicle features the 6.7L Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel engine that can generate 270 horsepower and 750 lb.-ft. of torque, according to public specs.

To put it as simply as possible, Deion Sanders’ new truck has a hell of a lot of power in it. It’s a beast of a machine.

Sanders is crushing life.

Not only is Sanders doing his best to turn around Colorado’s football program, but he also has one of the most powerful trucks in the world.

Let’s also not forget Deion Sanders landed himself an unbelievably impressive house in the Boulder area as well. The man is living in style.

You know life is good when you’re making millions to coach football, have a great house, a great truck and money in the bank from your days dominating in the NFL. Sometimes, you just have to sit back and enjoy all the winning.

Deion Sanders shows off massive Ford F-650 truck. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Now, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes just have to go out and win some games. If he can get things rolling on the field, the former two-sport standout will really be crushing it.