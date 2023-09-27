Deion Sanders Savages Former 5 Star Recruit In Blunt Fashion

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders doesn’t sound impressed at all by what he’s seen out of Cormani McClain.

McClain was the crown jewel of Sanders‘ high school recruits in his first class at Colorado. He was the number one ranked CB in the 2023 class and the 14th overall recruit on 247Sports. The expectation was that he would see the field immediately.

Well, he’s not getting much playing time at all, and it sounds like he only has himself to blame.

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain isn’t seeing the field, and Deion Sanders made it seem like he only has himself to blame. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders shreds Cormani McClain.

The Colorado head coach was asked about McClain’s incredibly limited playing time Tuesday, and he didn’t hold back at all. Not only did Sanders not hold back, he went all in on the former five star recruit.

“Study and prepare. Be on time for meetings, show up to the darn meetings. Understand what we’re doing as a scheme. Want to play this game. Desire to play this game. Desire to be the best at this game at practice, in the film room and on your own free time. You do know I check film time from each player up on the week. Thursday, I need film time from the whole staff so I can see who’s preparing. And that’s just not about Cormani. It’s about a multitude of them. So, if I don’t see that you would be a fool to put somebody out there who’s unprepared,” Sanders told the media.

You can watch his comments below. He’s obviously very frustrated with the situation.

Coach Prime kept it extremely real when asked what exactly 5-star CB Cormani McClain needs to do to in order to see the field ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KHqa11qXwh — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) September 26, 2023

Sanders kept it very real with McClain’s lack of playing time.

That’s about as blunt as a coach can be when it comes to why a guy isn’t playing. Deion Sanders sounds like he’s not impressed at all with McClain’s commitment to the game.

He went from having monster expectations placed on his shoulders to have a single solo tackle through the first four games of the season.

Cormani McClain can’t see the field at Colorado, despite being a former top-15 recruit in America. It sounds like he doesn’t watch film, doesn’t show up to meetings and doesn’t show the passion and fire Deion Sanders wants to see.

It certainly sounds like McClain better get used to the bench because it’s where he’s going to be for the foreseeable future. You know things are really bad behind the scenes whenever a coach publicly flames a guy in this fashion.

Deion Sanders ripped Cormani McClain when asked why the former five star recruit isn’t playing. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Generally, coaches like to steer away from publicly ripping guys. Deion Sanders didn’t hesitate to lay into Cormani McClain, and that’s a bad sign for his status on the team. He’s certainly had a fall from grace after being the star of Deion’s first recruiting class.