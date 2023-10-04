Deion Sanders Compares Arizona State Self-Imposing Bowl Ban To Preventing His Mother From Handing Out Further Butt-Whoopings

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders might not have all the answers when it comes to college football at the moment, but he can sure relate to why Arizona State self-imposed a bowl ban.

The Colorado coach was asked a broad question Tuesday regarding football programs self-imposing postseason bans to prevent further punishment from the NCAA. The question at-first centered around Arizona State, but Coach Prime said he was not fully aware of the situation, so he made it relatable.

After the question, Deion Sanders pointed toward the past butt-whoopings he would receive from his mother as inspiration for why programs might go that route with the NCAA.

“My momma used to hand out whoopins back in the day, right,” Deion Sanders said at his press conference Tuesday. “So if I did something stupid, I’d be like ‘You know mom, I don’t even wanna go to the game tonight, I’m not even going’, cause I know that would lessen the whoopin. So, if that’s what their doing I understand, because I’ve done that before.

“‘Hey momma, I ain’t even going to the fair, I’m good, you don’t have to spend no more money on me, I’m straight. Nah, come on in and get that belt'”

If there ever was a perfect way to summarize taking a postseason ban to minimize penalties from the NCAA, Deion Sanders just laid it out in a relatable manner.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field to greet players as they stretch before a game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Arizona State Caved To The NCAA, But Saved Future

Arizona State did not want to self-impose a bowl ban right before the season began, but it felt it would prevent further punishment down the road. Was this the right move? That’s a question that’ll be debated for years, but the athletes were the one’s punished.

We recently witnessed Tennessee go through a stringent investigation process with the NCAA, with the Vols ultimately paying a hefty fine to avoid a postseason ban. Was this idea on the table for Arizona State? AD Ray Anderson wouldn’t comment on that part of the decision.

But this is the problem, knowing the NCAA is going to great lengths to avoid having to punish current players. Even former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt lobbied for the Vols to not receive a bowl ban. But this wasn’t the case for Arizona State. They caved and sacrificed the season, while Herm Edwards is back working for ESPN.

As for the explanation from Deion Sanders, I definitely did all I could growing up to avoid that whooping, so I can relate, just as I’m sure most of you can.