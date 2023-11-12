Deion Sanders Issues Blunt Apology To Fans As Colorado’s Season Collapses: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders didn’t mince words after Colorado fell Saturday to Arizona.

The Buffaloes lost to the Wildcats 34-31, and the team is now 1-6 in its last seven games. Not only is the team sitting at 4-6 after a 3-0 start, but the Buffs have lost four straight.

It’s a disaster in Boulder. A season that started with so much promise and hope and come fully off the rails, and making a bowl game is now a distant dream.

The man in charge is very well-aware of just how badly things are going.

Deion Sanders apologized to fans after losing to Arizona. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders apologizes to fans.

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the team as well as seniors, who will never get to play here again. I apologize just on behalf of myself, the staff, the sports staff that we didn’t send them out right like we wanted to because they deserve it. I apologize to the fanbase. They’ve been supporting the heck out of us, and they’ve been showing up. Another sellout crowd. [Inaudible] disappointment. We’re so close is what I told the team, and yet, so far. We just simply, truly don’t know how to win yet,” Sanders said after the loss.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

.@DeionSanders opens his postgame presser apologizing to the fans for not getting a win in the final home game of the season. Can sense the frustration in still being close but not close enough. “We still don’t know how to win yet” pic.twitter.com/tC32qoABkS — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 11, 2023

Sanders isn’t making excuses.

While there’s no doubt the shine is off Colorado’s program at this point, at least Deion Sanders is owning the disaster in front of him.

He’s not trying to make excuses or spin a narrative that isn’t true. He’s owning the fact the team is playing awful and is 1-6 in its last seven games.

It doesn’t get much more real than apologizing to the fans and bluntly stating the team doesn’t know how to win. That’s as real and raw.

Will Deion Sanders turn Colorado around? (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

There’s a real chance Deion Sanders eventually turns Colorado into a winning program. It’s not impossible, but it’s not going to happen right now. Whenever a coach is apologizing to fans, then you know things have gone horribly wrong.

Best of luck to Colorado to close out the season against Washington State and Utah. They’re going to need it. Send me your thoughts on Deion Sanders to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.