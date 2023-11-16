Deion Sanders Claims Coaches Are Lying To Recruits About Him Amid Texas A&M Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Opposing coaches allegedly are using speculation about Deion Sanders and Texas A&M to try to steal recruits.

The Aggies are in the process of finding a new coach after firing Jimbo Fisher, and despite Colorado falling off a cliff, Deion’s name is being thrown around a lot.

Is there anything to suggest Sanders will take the Aggies job or leave for a different one soon? No. His sons are still on the team, and Travis Hunter can’t follow him if he leaves soon. Deion Sanders will be at Colorado in 2024, but that hasn’t stopped some coaches from trying to knife him.

Will Deion Sanders leave Colorado? (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders says coaches are spreading lies about him.

Sanders claimed on his weekly radio show unnamed teams are telling recruits he’s already out the door, according to CBS Sports.

“I don’t talk about any other coaches or teams or staffs. I don’t believe in that. I am not going to put you down so I can stand up. I’ve never been that type of player or person in my life. But all these other schools are telling these young men and their families I am not going to be [at Colorado],” the Colorado head coach claimed.

Deion Sanders further added, “They think that we’re going to be so successful that I am going to leave. So they understand what we possess and the potential we possess. But that’s not true.”

Deion Sanders claims coaches are spreading lies about him to recruits. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Sanders claims he’s not leaving Colorado.

It’s also worth noting Deion Sanders already responded to the Texas A&M rumors and certainly didn’t make it seem like he’s getting ready to jump to College Station.

“I want to win, I want to win a game. So you think I really do sit down and think about that kind of stuff? Let what strikes me about that, about myself that you guys think I really sit down and say ‘Ah yeah, Stephen A., yeah.’ C’mon. I’m good. We got to win. Let’s focus on this week when we play Friday so we lose a game of practice,” Sanders said earlier in the week when addressing the rumors.

Now, he says coaches are spreading lies about him to snag recruits. College sports can be very dirty. As noted above, Deion Sanders isn’t going anywhere. As long as his sons and Travis Hunter are with him, then he’ll be at Colorado for at least one more year.

Could the former NFL star turned coach eventually leave the Buffs? Without a doubt, but that day isn’t today and he’s not going to Texas A&M.

How long will Deion Sanders be at Colorado? (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

However, that clearly hasn’t stopped some coaches from telling recruits he’s as good as gone. Welcome to the dirty game that we call recruiting! Let me know your thoughts on Deion Sanders and the Texas A&M opening at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.