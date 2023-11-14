Deion Sanders Shoots Down Texas A&M Coaching Speculation: ‘I’m Here’

Videos by OutKick

In case there was any confusion, Deion Sanders is in Colorado! And Coach Prime wants to make it clear that he has no intention of leaving for Texas A&M.

The Aggies are searching for a new head coach after Jimbo Fisher was fired on Sunday. And rumors are swirling that Sanders could abandon the Buffaloes for greener pastures in the SEC.

Even Stephen A. Smith said Coach Prime is the perfect fit.

“That’s what I’ve been saying, Deion Sanders in the SEC,” Smith said on ESPN’s Get Up. “With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them. I don’t think they’ll do it. Texas A&M. Primetime, Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen.”

But Coach Prime and Colorado have more pressing things to worry about right now.

A season that started with wild fanfare has turned into a struggle as Colorado has fallen to 4-6 on the season. The Buffs have won just one of their last seven. And with only two games remaining on the schedule, they have to win both to become bowl eligible.

So Sanders isn’t entertaining any Texas A&M rumors right now.

“I want to win, I want to win a game,” Prime said Tuesday. “So you think I really do sit down and think about that kind of stuff? Let what strikes me about that, about myself that you guys think I really sit down and say ‘Ah yeah, Stephen A., yeah.’ C’mon. I’m good. We got to win. Let’s focus on this week when we play Friday so we lose a game of practice.”

Would Deion Sanders Consider A Move After The Season?

OK so Deion doesn’t want to talk about it. But we will.

Remember that Deion’s kids — Shilo and Shedeur — already followed him once from Jackson State to Colorado. So if Sanders decided he did want to make another coaching move, he’d either have to leave his boys behind at CU or risk them having to sit out the 2024 season as two-time transfers.

Plus, what would he say to the parents of all the players who went to Colorado because of him?

“I tell them what I told them when they came: I’m here. I’m here,” Sanders said. “I tell them my mother’s here, my sister’s here, my dog is here, my daughter’s here. Three of my sons are here. My other daughter comes during every home game. We here. I get mail here. I pay taxes here. I’m here.”

Loud and clear, Deion. You reside in Boulder, Colorado.

“I don’t hear that,” he continued. “Maybe our recruiting staff hears that, but I don’t hear it. I’m too honest with parents. I’m going to tell them the truth.”

Still, Sanders hasn’t even finished his first season at Colorado. So it’s a little early to start talking about him jumping ship. Yes, the Buffs are struggling to put up W’s. But it takes time to rebuild a football program.

“You know what I’m really happy about? That real football enthusiasts, football people who know football, know what we’re really doing here,” Sanders said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t and think that we’re just losing. No, you got to find a win in the midst of a loss, and I love it that football people understand what time it is without looking at their watch.”

So he never actually gave a straight answer about the Texas A&M thing. But if you’re rooting to see Coach Prime in maroon and white, it sounds like you might be disappointed.

