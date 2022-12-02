Deion Sanders Reportedly Down To Two Schools, Heavily Leaning Towards One

Deion Sanders’ future is reportedly now down to two schools.

The Jackson State head coach’s name has been attached to multiple openings this season, and as we approach the deadline for a decision, Sanders is down to Cincinnati or Colorado, according to former NFL player and CBS Sports Central analyst Su’a Cravens.

Cravens reported that he’s hearing Sanders taking over the Buffaloes is “95% a done deal.”

I’m hearing that Primetime aka Deion Sanders will in fact be leaving JSU after this season. It’s come down to two teams, Colorado & Cinci. I’m also hearing that it’s “95% a done deal” he goes to Boulder next year 👀🔥 PAC-12 about to get real interesting with the Transfer Portal! — Su’a (@iammsuzy) December 1, 2022

Judging from Cravens’ report, it would now seem like USF is firmly out of the mix to land the former superstar athlete as the next coach of the Bulls.

Things have been seeming to be trending that way over the past few days. Following reports Sanders was one of two finalists, a USF official told me that wasn’t true.

Now, Sanders is reportedly down to Cincy or Colorado.

Will Deion Sanders take the Colorado job? (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

If Deion Sanders’ options are truly the Bearcats or Buffaloes, it will be fascinating to see where he lands. Colorado is a PAC-12 program, but it’s also terrible.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is a much smaller program, but is going to the Big 12 and has had much more recent success. Luke Fickell helped the Bearcats become the first G5 team in history to make the CFP. Culturally, Cincy’s “chip on our shoulder” attitude also seems to play much better with Sanders.

Will Cincinnati hire Deion Sanders? (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A decision is likely coming in at some point over the next couple days. #DeionWatch is on, and it should be a ton of fun to see where he lands if he leaves JSU.