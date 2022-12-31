Deion Sanders has zero regrets about having Brittany Renner address his players when he was at Jackson State.

Back in 2021, Sanders surprised the college football world when he had the popular Instagram model speak to his team. The main topic? What women might be up to when they pursue athletes. It’s worth noting Renner has a child with NBA player P.J. Washington. So, she might know a thing or two about the hustle.

Now, Sanders has elaborated on his decision, and he believes it was a genius idea. If the same thing had happened to him when he was at Florida State, he might have saved a lot of money.

“Brittany is a real woman. She keeps it 100. She keeps it straightforward, and she’s a tremendous influencer on Instagram. Bringing her in to talk about game from a woman’s point of view was unbelievable. Had I had Brittany Renner in a meeting when I was in college, I might be about $15 million more richer because she broke it down to these guys,” Sanders said during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe.

He further explained, “She say, ‘It’s women out there who do their homework. They know everything about you because you tell on yourself on the Gram and on social. So, they know how to go get you.'”

Deion Sanders is a big fan of Brittany Renner.

To Deion Sanders’ credit, he’s not attempting to run from the decision. In fact, he’s doubling down on it. He doesn’t see an issue with an Instagram model with 4.7 million followers speaking to his team.

That’s why Deion is the content GOAT. You truly never know what he’s going to do.

Deion Sanders defends Brittany Renner speaking to his players at Jackson State. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Imagine Nick Saban bringing in an Instagram model to address his players at Alabama? That’s something that would literally never happen. I can’t even force my brain to consider it.

Yet, Deion Sanders did it with Brittany Renner and did it with zero hesitation.

Deion Sanders is a fan of Brittany Renner. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Now, did it work? Who the hell knows, but that’s not really the point. Sanders made a splash by having Brittany Renner talk about “heavy hitters” sliding into her DMs, and we all know that’s what he likely wanted. It might be time for round two at Colorado.

P.S.: Renner is apparently a fan of Andrew Tate. Seriously, what timeline are we currently living in?