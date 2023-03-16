Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Reportedly Assaulted By Spring Breaker

Videos by OutKick

Drummer Rick Allen, of the legendary British rock band Def Leppard, was reportedly the victim of an assault by a rogue spring breaker.

Def Leppard was in South Florida for a co-headlining show with Mötley Crüe over the weekend. The drummer — who only has one arm, having lost the other in a 1984 car crash — was standing outside the band’s hotel, the Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

According to Deadline, Allen was minding his own business and smoking a cigarette. What he didn’t realize was that a 19-year-old from Ohio, Max Edward Hartley, was hiding behind a nearby pole. A police report says that Hartley charged toward Allen “at a full run.” He hit the drummer and knocked him backward onto the ground.

A woman inside the hotel came out to see what was happening and was allegedly attacked by Hartley as well. The woman tried to run back into the hotel to escape, however, Hartley was seen pulling her back into the hotel by her hair.

Hartley then dashed to another hotel and damaged several cars in their parking garage.

Max Edward Hartley is accused of attacking Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and another woman in Fort Lauderdale. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

The Spring Breaker Is Facing Charges For Attacking Rick Allen

Authorities arrested Hartley, but he was released after posting bail. The Ohioan now faces a slew of charges, including two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

Allen reportedly sustained a head injury in the incident. There hasn’t been an update on his condition or a statement from the band. According to Miami TV station WSVN, Allen provided a statement to police and intends to press charges.

The band has some time off before their next show which is on May 22 in Sheffield England. Hopefully, Allen will be feeling well enough after the incident to jump behind the kit.

