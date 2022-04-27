Deebo Samuel Wants People To Stop Speculating On His Ordeal, While He Says Nothing

Deebo Samuel wants you to keep his name out of your mouth. OK, maybe it’s not quite that harsh, but the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver said that most of the rumors surrounding him are exactly that — rumors.

Samuel is reportedly seeking a trade after contract talks with his current team have thus far failed, something our Armando Salguero has written about extensively, including in his NFL Draft rumors and news piece.

But Samuel clearly believes that not all opinions on his situation are accurate. And he used the word “funny” to describe how he feels about all the chatter.

“To real to entertain half the stuff y’all be saying but it do be funny though,” Samuel tweeted, “everybody want they voice to be heard about a situation they know nothing about and just be saying whatever the next person say. Have a blessed day.”

To real to entertain half the stuff y’all be saying but it do be funny though….. everybody want they voice to be heard about a situation they know nothing about and just be saying whatever the next person say…. Have a blessed day ✌🏿 — Deebo (@19problemz) April 27, 2022



Of course, Samuel has to shoulder some of the blame here. He hasn’t talked about his situation himself, so we can only go on what the reports are saying.

If it’s something different than what’s been reported, he ought to come out and say, “I don’t really want traded, y’all.” Or if he does want to be traded, maybe explain why.

Otherwise, he leaves himself open to people talking “about a situation they know nothing about” and indeed just saying “whatever the next person say.”

Samuel is an excellent talent and by all accounts, a good dude. But if he doesn’t come out and talk about the speculation floating around his name, well, here’s a newsflash: It will only lead to more speculation.

“Funny” how that works.