Deebo Samuel To The Patriots? Odell Beckham Jr ‘Reports’ It First

Odell Beckham Jr. can’t really play football for a bit, given that he suffered another torn ACL during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win.

But hey, what better what to kill some downtime than to come up with a Deebo Samuel rumor?

OK, actually, according to OBJ, it’s not just a rumor. Samuel is headed from the San Francisco 49ers to the New England Patriots. Again, according to OBJ.

“Breakinnnngg NEWSSS @19problemz to the @Patriots WTFFFFFFFFFFFF,” Beckham tweeted, tagging Samuel in the process.

Granted, Samuel has indeed reportedly requested a trade. And it would be no surprise if the Patriots were among those interested.

That said, OBJ may want to stick to his day job, remaining at the center of NFL chatter and not trying to create it. What does he think he is? A real so-called insider? It’s their job to drop the ball on trade rumors. It’s OBJ’s job to rebuff those rumors.

Now that we have that squared away, it should be noted that multiple reporters (who don’t also catch footballs as a side job) have shot down OBJ. And we all know how stingy the Patriots can be. Their philosophy is generally to back out of a trade if it gets leaked first.

So even in the chance OBJ were right, Samuel may not too pleased with his pal.

In the chance that OBJ is right, well look out Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and the rest. You clearly will have some competition.