Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers Hit Impasse Over Contract Extension

On Monday, it was reported that San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel had grown upset with the front office over the lack of a contract extension this offseason. As a result, Samuel settled on skipping on-field workouts in the meantime.

Tensions continue to escalate as it is now being reported that the wide receiver is no longer seeking an extension with the Niners.

Second-round picks that include WRs Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin are not expected to participate in their teams’ on-field off-season programs because they want new contracts at a time this off-season when WR deals have exploded, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter disclosed on Tuesday’s NFL Live that Samuel’s frustrations with the teams have hit a boiling point and that his interest in reaching an agreement has fallen off.

“Listen, San Francisco wants to pay Deebo Samuel,” said Schefter. “But Deebo Samuel was the one who scrubbed the 49ers logo off his social media page. Deebo Samuel was the one that essentially, basically admitted that he wanted to move on.”

Adam Schefter Says Deebo Samuel Doesn't Want to Sign Extension With #49ers Right Now https://t.co/8BFIcG88pc via @JSanchezSI — All49ers on SI (@All49ersSI) April 19, 2022

Schefter’s comments identified Samuel as the party responsible for holding up the negotiations, leaving San Fran without an indication of a path forward.

“San Francisco would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day, it’s not hard to figure out what the contract would look like,” he added. “We’ve seen some of the top numbers in the league. This right now is Deebo Samuel not wanting to get a deal done. It’s not San Francisco not willing to do the deal. The 49ers are ready; Deebo Samuel is the one that’s put a halt to everything for right now.”

Samuel’s impact on the Niners’ offense has been conducive to his chances of receiving an extension, but until the wideout agrees to deal at the table, his future in the Bay Area remains cloudy.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela