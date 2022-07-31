Deebo Samuel, 49ers End Negotiation Battle; Agree To Three-Year, $73.5 Million Extension

Pro Bowl wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are staying together for the foreseeable future: agreeing to a three-year, $71.55 million extension, including $58.1 million in guaranteed money. The deal has a max worth of $73.5 million — news of the agreement was announced late Sunday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Early in the offseason, Samuel joined a group of elite receivers in the League seeking contract extensions before the start of the 2022-23 season, a group that included Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin and Tennessee Titan-turned-Philadelphia Eagle AJ Brown. At one point, Samuel had requested a trade from San Francisco’s front office when both sides couldn’t agree to his reported $25 million-per-season asking price.

In 2021, Samuel recorded 1,405 receiving yards, adding 59 rushing attempts for 365 yards.

Samuel was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection last season, also emerging as the best utility wideout in the NFL.

As part of his contract frustrations with the Niners, Samuel reportedly also requested that the team define his role as a true receiver instead of his current hybrid role as a runner out of the backfield.

The #49ers and star weapon Deebo Samuel worked for months and get it done. He lands a huge deal — 3 year extension worth $73.5M max and $71.55M total. The guarantee is $58.1M. He’ll be 29 years old entering the last year of his deal with the potential for another massive one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2022

