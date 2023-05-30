Decathlon Gold Medalist Daley Thompson Warns That Transgender Athletes Will Ruin Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

A former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete is warning that allowing transgender athletes to compete could cause girls and women to turn away from sports.

Daley Thompson won a pair of gold medals for Great Britain in the decathlon at both the 1980 Moscow and 1983 Los Angeles Summer Games.

Nowadays, Thompson is a supporter of the Fair Play For Women organization in the UK which supports women’s rights in athletics. Its backers include former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Thompson recently appeared on a podcast called Inclusion Delusion during which he slammed the absurdity of disadvantaging female athletes.

British Olympic legend Daley Thompson said that allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports could cause fewer women to want to participate. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus)

“You wouldn’t let a 25-year-old compete in an under-16 race. Why do we want to disadvantage 51 percent of the population?” Thompson said. “Why do we want to take away ambition from our daughters?

“It affects everyone in the sporting food chain,” Thompson explained. “Whether you are talking about making a final or getting to a semi-final or maybe a scholarship.”

Thompson Says Fewer Women Might Be Drawn To Sports

Thompson added that allowing transgender athletes to compete could lead to girls and women not wanting to take part in sports.

“And it might actually stop people participating because they don’t feel they have got a chance, so they go and do something else,” he said.

This seems like common sense and would be the likely outcome if this craziness doesn’t stop. Thompson gets it, and so do most people. The rational ones.

For this reason, you should have every self-described feminist jumping on board, but you don’t. Instead, what’s so strange is that some of the people who helped to build up women’s sports that appear doing their best to bring about its downfall.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle