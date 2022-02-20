Dead Rats Force Closure Of More Than 400 Family Dollar Stores Throughout South

Videos by OutKick

Apparently, Family Dollar doesn’t get a rat’s patootie when it comes to keeping its warehouse rodent-free. And now, it’s paying a price, which is believed to have cost significantly more than a dollar.

Actually, don’t blame Family Dollar. Blame the rats who infested the warehouse.

The rodents forced the large discount chain to recall a wide range of items at hundreds of stores, most of which are located in the south. More than 1,100 rodents were reportedly discovered, most of which were already dead.

“Health concerns about the rat infestation at an Arkansas distribution center have also led to the temporary closure of more than 400 stores in six states,” MSN wrote. “Family Dollar, which is owned by the retail giant Dollar Tree, announced a voluntary recall late Friday of some products that came from the West Memphis facility.”

The FDA followed by issuing a press release to alert the public. Per the FDA, stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee “may be unsafe for consumers to use.”

So give Family Dollar credit for taking the necessary steps.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”

Per MSN: “Inspectors wrapped up their investigation on Feb. 11, after finding ‘live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings’ at the center.”