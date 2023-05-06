DC Radio Host Makes Plea For New Commanders Owner To Change The Team Name… Again

Videos by OutKick

You’d be forgiven for thinking you were experiencing a round of deja vu, but yes, once again, someone is asking the NFL team located in Washington to change its name, this time from the Washington Commanders to anything else.

Danny Rouhier, a radio host for Washington, D.C.’s 106.7 The Fan, went on an extended rant about why the Commanders’ next owner — presumably a group led by billionaire Josh Harris — needs to scrap that moniker, which is only just over a year old.

Rouhier pointed to a column from The Washington Post’s John Feinstein which argued in favor of a change.

“Yes, 100 percent. I have said this for so long: the arguments against are basically it’s hard and it’s too many changes – but that’s not a good enough reason not to do something, in any walk of life,” Rouhier said.

“And if you think it’s too soon? Eh, it’s a special circumstance. This is your first non-Snyder name, and we’re not changing the name again for decades.”

Would they really make these folks buy new merch again?! (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is Changing the Commanders Name Again A Good Idea?

I mean, it’s not crazy. The new owners weren’t the ones who dropped the money on the Commanders rebrand. It wouldn’t be much different from a new owner coming in and overhauling the front office. If ditching the Commanders name functions like cracking a window to air out some of the Dan Snyder stink, then maybe that’s the move.

In his piece, Feinstein pitched a new name: The Washington Monuments.

Rouhier hated this name. As he should, because it’s objectively awful. But there are plenty of other names out there, and starting with a clean slate sounds like a smart move.

“Whenever Josh Harris comes in and says ‘you guys wanted whatever, we’re going to be whatever’ – ta-da, instant pop, insanity, crowd loves you, gear, merchandise, season tickets, make up for all the cost,” Rouhier said,

Although, he did concede there will be pushback from some fans going through with another change would be worth it.

“To me, the controllable stain removal from Dan Snyder’s ownership is such a no-brainer; I know it’s hard, God forbid you have to do some work, but you have a honeymoon period followed by the heaviest boulder and the highest hill here,” he said.

“At some point, people will start looking at their watch. You can get by on the “not Dan Snyder” bump for a while, but it’s not sustainable.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle