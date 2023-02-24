Videos by OutKick

As University of Dayton students pile into UD Arena for Saturday’s men’s basketball game against George Mason, they will be rowdy and ready to go. This weekend marks the fifth-annual (and potentially final) ‘UD Beer Giveaway’ and the broke college kids need your help!

Dayton students would appreciate your generosity! (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Flyers will play their last home, regular season Saturday game of the season at 6:00 p.m. on ESPNU. Although it’s a night game, the tailgate will start early and tons of alumni will be in town.

Sully, a ‘Famous A10 Basketball Scholar,’ Yinzer, and pregame radio host is doing his best to make sure that as many students as possible can drink for free. He is the man in charge of the giveaway.

DAYTON STUDENTS AND ALUMNI – LEND ME YOUR EARS



Today is the day to announce the 5th annual (and likely final) UD BEER GIVEAWAY!



Here's how it works! — Sully (@sullymygoodname) February 8, 2023

The Dayton Beer Giveaway concept is simple:

Sully is currently accepting beer money through his Venmo — @djsullivan082 — until just before lunch time on Friday.

(A case of Natural Light is about $10, so increments of $10 are encouraged!)

From there, once the money is collected, Sully goes out and buys as many cases of beer as he can fit in his car. After the beer is purchased, he will open it up to students with a tweet on Friday afternoon.

The first 75 students to message him privately with their house address will receive a case of Natty, delivered and paid for by alumni on Saturday. That’s it. There’s no catch!

Any leftover money is used toward a bar tab at the local watering hole, Timothy’s. Timothy’s is also being super cool and will match every dollar.

Because I can only purchase so many cases of beer with two cars, the leftover money (in last years case, it was $1000) gets used at @TimothysBar and they have GENEROUSLY agreed again to match whatever I give, to distribute free drinks for students who show up to watch the game. — Sully (@sullymygoodname) February 8, 2023

The first-annual UD Beer Giveaway saw a total of $500. Last year, the total finished over $2,000.

This year, with under 24 hours to go, the total is hanging just over $1,000. Considering that this will be Sully’s last year organizing the giveaway, he hopes to see it reach the biggest number yet!

Remember back to when you were in college and how nice it would have been to have a case of cheap domestics arrive on your doorstep before a basketball game. Perhaps you could spare some beer money?

VENMO: @DJSULLIVAN082