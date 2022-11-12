Dayton basketball is 2-0 in 2022 and ‘Mongolian Mike’ Sharavjamts continues to play an important role. The international sensation is only a freshman, but he is taking Ohio, college hoops, and his home nation by storm.

Sharavjamts, who stands 6-foot-8, 185 pounds, is from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. He is the first-ever Mongolian athlete to earn a Division-I NCAA scholarship and his entire country is behind him.

After committing to head coach Anthony Grant as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, Sharavjamts started in each of the Flyers’ first two games on Monday and Friday. They were also his first two games on the collegiate level.

In the season-opener, Sharavjamts dropped 10 points, five assists and three rebounds against Lindenwood. His performance didn’t necessarily jump out off of the page, but it was an extremely solid outing for a freshman.

He followed it up with another strong night in a 12-point win over SMU.

As the Flyers took down the Mustangs, they were rocking the most beautiful uniforms in college basketball. Dayton unveiled their new ‘Chapel Blue’ kits on Thursday night, which put a new-school twist on a classic look from the 1990s.

They’re gorgeous.

While rocking the Chapel Blues, Mike Sharavjamts got Dayton started early and never looked back.

He showed off his ability to drive through the lane with his team’s second points of the game.

Mike Sharavjamts had Dayton’s second basket. pic.twitter.com/XYdAzQuZIQ — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) November 12, 2022

Not long thereafter, Sharavjamts showed off his vision.

Mike with the find 👀

Deuce with the finish and the point‼️#GoFlyers // @DaRonagon pic.twitter.com/IeH7xNZzCM — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) November 12, 2022

And then he knocked down a triple from the corner.

Sharavjamts got another look from beyond the arc in the second half and drained a three-pointer with a hand in his face. Needless to say, he has the shooter’s touch.

Mike Sharavjamts has 10 points. Dayton leads 54-50 at 7:59. Flyers 5-20 from 3. pic.twitter.com/qoB4WgyaCg — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) November 12, 2022

Although his college career is less than a week old, Mongolian Mike is already a fan favorite and it’s not hard to see why. After the win over SMU, he celebrated with a group of students who brought the Mongolian flag to the game.

Dayton outscores SMU 15-3 in last five minutes and wins 74-62. Students brought Mongolia flag to game for Mike Sharavjamts. pic.twitter.com/kctMR4Lwtp — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) November 12, 2022

It was not only a special moment for Sharavjamts and the Dayton program, it was a remarkable moment for Mongolia.

Get on board the Mike Sharavjamts hype train now before it leaves the station without you!