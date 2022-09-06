Dawn Staley Cancels BYU Series Due To ‘Fake’ Racist Volleyball Story

The University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball series with BYU, with games scheduled for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, has been canceled.

The team said they are working on finalizing another opponent for their Nov. 7 season opener at Colonial Life Arena.

“As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don’t feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series.”

Dan Dakich said on Don’t @ Me that it never hurts to be the victim. And in this case, the victim is Dawn Staley.

Staley admitted to deciding without the input of her players, stating that it was a “selfish” decision made in her team’s best interest.

“Dawn and I have discussed her thoughts on the situation,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “I support Dawn and all of our coaches in their right to schedule games and opponents that are best for their teams.”

