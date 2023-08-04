Davis Shore Makes A Hole-In-One On A Par 4 In PGA Tour Canada Event, Very Casually Celebrates

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a rather eventful few days for PGA Tour Canada player Davis Shore.

After earning his first win at the Osprey Valley Championship this past Sunday, the former Alabama standout made history at this week’s Windsor Championship on Friday by acing the Par 4 15th hole.

Shore hit driver off of the tee on the 290-yard hole, which turned out to be a wise decision as he is now the only player to ever hit a hole-in-one on a Par 4 in PGA Tour Canada history.

When you’re hot, you’re hot 🔥



Last week’s @OspreyOpen Champ Davis Shore aces the par 4, 15th hole at the Windsor Championship https://t.co/wC2LbYSTSm pic.twitter.com/m00rZTC6vx — PGA TOUR Canada – Fortinet Cup (@PGATOURCanada) August 4, 2023

Shore’s hole-in-one came on his sixth hole of Friday’s second round as he began the day on the back nine. The ace was a strong representation about how wild Shore’s second round was going to turn out to be.

After starting the day with back-to-back pars, Shore made double bogey on the 12th, birdie on the 15th, and another double on the 14th before making the ace on No. 15. Nothing like hitting a hole-in-one on a Par 4 to get your score back to even par for the day.

Shore ultimately made the turn at one over before rattling off five birdies on the back-nine to card a four-under 67.

Unfortunately for Shore, the ace wasn’t enough to get him across the cut line after shooting a one over 72 on Thursday.