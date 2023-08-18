MLB Hall Of Famer David Ortiz Reached Out To Rays Shortstop Wander Franco Amid Serious Investigations

Videos by OutKick

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz said he has reached out to Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco for support amid troubling allegations of relationships with minors.

Ortiz offered his help without picking a side in the alarming case.

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz speaks during a pre-game ceremony. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

MLB and the Tampa Bay Rays announced an investigation into social media rumors circulating claiming Franco had a relationship with an underage girl. A second investigation, this time in the Dominican Republic, made similar claims involving a 17-year-old girl.

A child abuse unit is handling the case in the Dominican Republic.

David Ortiz Offers Counsel To Rays’ Wander Franco

One recent report suggested that the claims made against Franco could lead to the end of the promising 22-year-old’s career.

Ortiz shared his thoughts on Franco’s situation, reflecting on his past interactions with Wander but still offering positive influence in a troubling time for the Rays shortstop. Since the allegations emerged last weekend, Ortiz claimed to reach out to the young player.

Ortiz said, “When I heard about this situation, I tried to make myself available to Wander to see how I could help him because I really wanted to know what was happening with that kid.”

Big Papi assumed responsibility as an MLB Hall of Famer to aid the new generation of ballplayers, notably Franco, at a decisive time in his career.

Ortiz added, “I spent a long time talking to Wander at the All-Star Game, I really liked him because he is a good kid, like all youth. But the mission of one as a veteran is to guide those kids, not trample on them or mistreat them.”

The Rays sent Wander Franco to the restricted list, just a day after the allegations went viral. Franco was scratched from Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

“I am not a partaker of wrongdoings,” Ortiz continued, “I really can’t make a comment (on Wander Franco) because up to now I don’t know what has happened.

“I don’t know if he did or didn’t, I don’t make the mistake that many people make who start to comment or give their opinion on things they don’t know about.”