David Ortiz Claims Hackers Are Attempting To Extort Him

Videos by OutKick

Crime evolves as technology changes and now Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz says he is facing extortion at the hands of hackers.

Ortiz posted a video on Instagram to detail the alleged plot against him. He claimed that hackers accessed one of his old cell phones and gained access to financial and personal details.

“I am a victim of extortion,” Ortiz said in the video, parts of which were translated and transcribed by The Boston Globe.

“I wouldn’t want any of my beautiful people from the Dominican Republic to get involved in this because we are taking legal action.”

The former Big League slugger and World Series champ said he was concerned over what could be released. He also warned people not to get caught up in the plot themselves.

““If someone tries to offer you this, I would suggest you stay away from it because we are following those people and anyone else who wants to get involved,” he said.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz waves to fans at Fenway Park. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Ortiz Says Incident Began With Fraudulent Bank Charges

Ortiz said that this incident began six months earlier. He claimed the hackers made a series of fraudulent charges to his bank account. Since then, he says they have threatened to sell the personal information on his phone.

He revealed that there are ongoing investigations with multiple agencies in both the United States and the Dominican Republic.

“The criminals know that we are watching them closely and here in the United States, the FBI, the DEA, and now, in the Dominican Republic, the Intelligence Department and the police,” he said.

This is not the first time Ortiz has been the victim of a crime. In 2012, Ortiz was the victim of another extortion attempt. In that instance, an ex-convict video-taped him talking to women in a nightclub. Police eventually arrested Felix A. Paulino, who had demanded $20,000 or he’d sell the tape.

In 2019, Ortiz was shot in the back at point-blank range in the Santo Domingo.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle