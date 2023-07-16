Videos by OutKick

The first day of the rest of David Montgomery’s life begins July 22. Or something like that.

Montgomery’s fifth year in the NFL will get underway with a new team when veterans report to training camp in Detroit. It will be his first year with the Lions after four seasons with the Bears.

There is a lot of hope for both the 26-year-old running back and the organization that this will be something of a resurgence year. His time in Chicago, outside of a 1,000-yard season in 2020, was largely disappointing.

Reminder: David Montgomery has been the least efficient RB the last four years. pic.twitter.com/6OyrRcQagE — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) July 14, 2023

Although much of Montgomery’s first four years caused frustration, he showed flashes of greatness. The former third round pick was also a monster at Iowa State.

There is still another week before the Lions veterans are asked to report to camp. In the meantime, Montgomery is putting in work with his personal trainer Ian Danney of Performance Enhancement Professionals in Arizona.

David Montgomery is putting in work!

For the most part, things have been going well. Montgomery looks twitchy and his burst is no joke.

There has also been a large emphasis on core strength.

Although it has been mostly smooth sailing, Montgomery also had some lowlights. One particular moment stood out.

Montgomery was working on his speed while strapped into to a band that was attached to the wall. He got absolutely wrecked.

As soon as Montgomery took his foot off of the gas and stood up, the band snapped him right back. And once the band went, as did the running back. His balance was gone and he hit the turf hard.

As Montgomery wraps up his offseason work and heads back over to Michigan, he will hope to avoid such hits during the regular season. That, though, requires him to keep his feet against 300-pound lineman rather than a resistance band!