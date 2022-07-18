Why I’m Joining OutKick, by David Hookstead

I couldn’t be more excited to announce that I’ve officially joined the OutKick squad.

Ever since discovering OutKick and Clay Travis’ Twitter account back in 2015, I’ve been an avid reader, follower and fan.

Now, after seven years working in digital media, I’ve decided to join OutKick, and I truly believe this is a match made in Heaven.

Why did I choose to leave my old job to come to the fastest rising rocket ship in the media? I imagine it’s the same reason Nick Saban took the job at Alabama. I see unmatched potential with a ceiling that doesn’t exist.

A former Delta Force operator once told me there’s nothing more exhilarating in life than dictating the terms of engagement and how the fight will go.

For years, Clay Travis and OutKick have been dictating the engagement on their own terms, and that’s exactly what we’re going to continue doing as we go forward.

When people tried to cancel sports during the pandemic, OutKick was one of the few outlets willing to vocally pushback and demand decisions be made on logic and common sense instead of fear.

OutKick and I were both on the right side of history on that issue, and that’s the attitude and spirit our discourse desperately needs in our current climate.

OutKick has been, currently is, and forever will be a place where Americans who love freedom, sports, culture and a few cold beers can gather.

We don’t apologize for loving this beautiful country or for spending all day watching football on the weekends in the fall. It’s who we are. It’s what we do. In many ways, it’s one of the last remaining sanctuaries for unapologetic Americans.

That’s why I’m at OutKick, and I promise all of you reading this that we’re going to build an empire unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. I hope you’re ready for the ride because it’s going to be epic.