Senator Says UFO Whistleblower Claims Are ‘Pretty Close’ To Briefing He Received: ‘Not Good’

Senator Josh Hawley definitely doesn’t sound ready to dismiss David Grusch’s UFO claims.
Grusch, a former intelligence officer, sent shockwaves through the media cycle when he claimed the government was hiding a secret UFO program.
Specifically, he claimed the government had craft of non-human origin, suggested there had been malevolent contact and heavily implied the government had recovered dead alien pilots.
“Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” Grusch said during an interview with News Nation.
Senator Josh Hawley appears ready to hear David Grusch out about UFOs.
While some in the media and in the country might want to dismiss Grusch’s claims entirely, Hawley definitely isn’t among them.
“The takeaway from that is, they had thousands of sightings of these things over the years, which was news to me. So I’m not surprised, necessarily, by these latest allegations, because it sounds pretty close to what they kind of grudgingly admitted to us in the briefing…It’s not good. None of it’s good. I think we want to get to the bottom of this. I think it’s disturbing,” Hawley said when reacting to Grusch’s claims, according to Wired.com.
The topic continues to get hotter.
Do you all know what time it is? It’s time for the list! This is a list of recent UFO claims in just the past few weeks:
- Government is hiding crafts of non-human origins, according to whistleblower David Grusch.
- Dead alien pilots have been recovered. (Also from Grusch)
- It was reported the government is in possession of at least 12 spacecrafts.
- A man called 911 in Las Vegas after claiming crashed aliens were in his backyard. While police couldn’t confirm the alien claim, they did acknowledge they saw something fall.
- The man in Vegas later uploaded a YouTube video doubling down on the claim.
- Multiple members of congress made it clear a hearing will happen.
- Congressman says the American public needs to know if something is being hidden.
- The Vatican helped cover up a 1933 UFO crash.
- A UFO was found with an interior the size of a football stadium.
Now, that’s not to say any of them are accurate or lies. I don’t know, but clearly, government officials are taking the claims seriously.
The Missouri Republican Senator literally said recent claims sound “pretty close to what they kind of grudgingly admitted to us in the briefing.”
As I recently wrote, multiple members of the government are gearing up for a hearing, and I spoke to people involved with the situation who view Grusch as credible.
Again, that’s not to say he is or isn’t. All it means is powerful people are taking him very seriously.
It seems like there’s more momentum now than ever before when it comes to the UFO topic. What are your theories and beliefs? Let us know in the comments below.