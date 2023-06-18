Senator Says UFO Whistleblower Claims Are ‘Pretty Close’ To Briefing He Received: ‘Not Good’

Videos by OutKick

Senator Josh Hawley definitely doesn’t sound ready to dismiss David Grusch’s UFO claims.

Grusch, a former intelligence officer, sent shockwaves through the media cycle when he claimed the government was hiding a secret UFO program.

Specifically, he claimed the government had craft of non-human origin, suggested there had been malevolent contact and heavily implied the government had recovered dead alien pilots.

“Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” Grusch said during an interview with News Nation.

Senator Josh Hawley appears ready to hear David Grusch out about UFOs.

While some in the media and in the country might want to dismiss Grusch’s claims entirely, Hawley definitely isn’t among them.

“The takeaway from that is, they had thousands of sightings of these things over the years, which was news to me. So I’m not surprised, necessarily, by these latest allegations, because it sounds pretty close to what they kind of grudgingly admitted to us in the briefing…It’s not good. None of it’s good. I think we want to get to the bottom of this. I think it’s disturbing,” Hawley said when reacting to Grusch’s claims, according to Wired.com.

The topic continues to get hotter.

Do you all know what time it is? It’s time for the list! This is a list of recent UFO claims in just the past few weeks:

Now, that’s not to say any of them are accurate or lies. I don’t know, but clearly, government officials are taking the claims seriously.

The Missouri Republican Senator literally said recent claims sound “pretty close to what they kind of grudgingly admitted to us in the briefing.”

As I recently wrote, multiple members of the government are gearing up for a hearing, and I spoke to people involved with the situation who view Grusch as credible.

Again, that’s not to say he is or isn’t. All it means is powerful people are taking him very seriously.

Are UFOs and aliens real? (Credit: Getty Images)

It seems like there’s more momentum now than ever before when it comes to the UFO topic. What are your theories and beliefs? Let us know in the comments below.